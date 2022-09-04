Three suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for three suspects after they allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last weekend.

On Aug. 27, police said a 31-year-old woman went to an establishment near Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West, where she encountered three men she had not met before.

The woman, police said, left the establishment with one of the men. They noted that the other men two also left shortly after.

Police did not release details of what exactly occurred after all four exited the business but alleged all three men sexually assaulted the woman.

On Sunday, police issued a news release with surveillance images of the suspects, asking the public for help identifying them. All three are believed to be between 25 to 35 years old and sporting a beard.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black turban, a black t-shirt with a large brown patch on the left side with black pocket, blue pants and black shoes.

The second suspect had a burgundy turban, brown or cream-coloured checkered shirt and blue pants. The third suspect, who is described as having short brown hair, donned a red long sleeves shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone who knows the three suspects to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).