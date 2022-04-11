Three suspects sought in connection with east Windsor shooting

Windsor police are looking for three suspects following a shooting in Forest Glade and are hoping the public can help to identify them.

Officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a large group of people fighting.

While officers were on their way to the scene, it was reported that shots were fired and there were multiple victims. It is believed there were about 20 to 25 people in the area when the shots were fired.

Five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds, police say.

The Major Crime Unit found and seized the suspect vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer SUV truck, involved in the shooting on Sunday.

Investigators have also identified three suspects believed to be involved in the incident. Police have released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 5'7", approximately 130 lbs., small build, long blonde hair and brown eyes.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", approximately 140 lbs., slender build, long blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'2" to 5'5". He was wearing a brown coat with black sleeves, a grey hooded sweater underneath, black facemask and a blue baseball hat with a "LA" lettering.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them if seen. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” a news release from police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

- With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli

