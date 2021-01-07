Firearms seized in connection with a weapons investigation at Millbank and Bexhill drives are seen in this image released by the London Police Service on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

London police say three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the city's south end have been arrested.

Officers responded to Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive on New Year's Day for an alleged drive-by shooting, after which a vehicle struck a tree.

No one was injured in the incident.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old Southwold man was arrested at a Southdale Road East residence.

He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, as well as numerous firearms charges and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say three other Londoners, a 27-year-old man, 50-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, have now been arrested as well.

The three are jointly facing multiple firearms charges.