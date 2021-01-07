London police say three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the city's south end have been arrested.

Officers responded to Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive on New Year's Day for an alleged drive-by shooting, after which a vehicle struck a tree.

No one was injured in the incident.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old Southwold man was arrested at a Southdale Road East residence.

He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, as well as numerous firearms charges and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say three other Londoners, a 27-year-old man, 50-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, have now been arrested as well.

The three are jointly facing multiple firearms charges.