Three suspects sought in Newbury, Ont. armed home invasion
CTV News London Anchor
Sacha Long
OPP are searching for suspects after a home invasion in Southwest Middlesex Township.
It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Hagerty Road in Newbury.
OPP say three people entered a home and demanded cash and jewellery and a firearm was reportedly involved.
There were no injuries.
All three suspects are described as white with a thin build, a 5'10" between 17 and 19-years-old.
They were all wearing a dark coats, dark hats and dark balaclavas.
One suspect was wearing grey sweatpants.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crimestoppers.
