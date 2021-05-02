Three taken to hospital in northern N.S. ATV crash; police believe alcohol a factor

Nova Scotia RCMP say three people were taken to hospital after an all-terrain vehicle crashed in Canso, N.S. early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 2, they were notified of a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Water St. in Canso.

Canso RCMP, fire and EHS attended the scene and found a damaged ATV and three women laying in a ditch nearby.

The driver of the ATV, a 44-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The two passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Police seized the ATV and continue to investigate. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.