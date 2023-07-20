Three teen boys arrested following Saskatoon police weapons seizure

Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday following an investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

Officers were surveilling a home in the 300 block of Avenue G South waiting for their suspects, according to a police news release. Three boys and a 21-year-old woman were arrested leaving the residence.

Two of the boys, each 17-years-old, were found in possession of loaded guns — a sawed-off rifle and a .22 calibre handgun. They face charges relating to prohibited and restricted weapons, police say.

The third 17-year-old boy was arrested on unrelated warrants, and the 23-year-old woman was released without charges.