Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police

Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.

Police say that a 22 Division youth investigative officer was sent to Cardinal Leger Secondary School near Main and Queen streets on the morning of Nov. 9 following a request from the principal.

Police say that while the officer was speaking with the principal, a fight broke out inside the cafeteria.

The officer identified herself as a member of Peel Regional Police and attempted to stop the fight, police say.

However, it is alleged that several students struck the officers “multiple times” as they tried to intervene.

The suspects were subsequently identified and taken into custody at the scene.

Police say that two 15-year-old females are charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

A 17-year-old female is charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld due to the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that there remains an “ongoing investigation” into the incident.