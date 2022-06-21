Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school

Waterloo regional police have charged three teenagers with assault at Huron Heights Secondary School.

Officers received a report from a staff member around 10:50 p.m. Monday that a student had been assaulted inside the Kitchener high school.

Police say two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were found and charged with assault causing bodily harm. They're scheduled to appear in court in August.

A 17-year-old girl sustained minor physical injuries and was taken to local hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.