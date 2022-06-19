Three teens arrested after woman followed off bus, attacked and robbed

Three teenage girls are facing charges after Winnipeg police say a woman was followed off a bus, attacked and robbed at knifepoint.

Police said the robbery happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of Pembina Highway. Officers who responded found an injured 23-year-old woman. She was treated for her injuries when an ambulance arrived.

Two people were arrested in the Wildwood Park area that day, with the Major Crimes Unit arresting a third person at their home on Saturday.

Police believe the woman and the three people arrested had been on the same transit bus. Police allege when the woman got off the bus, the three people followed her, attacked her without provocation, and robbed her.

"One of the suspects is believed to have brandished a knife during the robbery," police said in a news release.

Two 16-year old girls are facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon, and a 13-year-old girl is facing a robbery charge. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said all three teens were released on undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Anyone who has video surveillance in the area or who may have seen the robbery is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.