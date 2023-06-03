Three teens arrested in connection to multiple St. Vital bear spray attacks

Three teenagers face robbery and assault charges after a pair of bear spray attacks in St. Vital Thursday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it was around 8:40 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Meadowood Drive.

They found a 16-year-old male suffering from the effects of bear spray. Two other yet-to-be-identified victims were sprayed but left the area before police arrived.

Good Samaritans pointed out three male suspects running southbound in the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road. Police chased after them on foot.

During the arrests, one of the suspects became combative and threatened to kill officers. Police used a Taser on him and all three suspects were arrested. Officers seized a canister of bear spray and a knife as evidence.

Investigators believe all three suspects were involved in an earlier reported robbery at a retail business in the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Road. A 19-year-old male employee of the business was sprayed repeatedly with bear spray and the cash register stolen.

Police said the Meadowood attack came shortly after. The suspects and the victims were not previously known to one another.

A 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and 17-year-old all face robbery, assault, and weapons-related charges.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).