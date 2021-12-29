Three teens charged in alleged Guelph restaurant assault
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Three teens were arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged assault at a Guelph business.
The Guelph Police Service said on Dec. 11, they responded to a report of a man being assaulted at a south end restaurant. Police allege that hate or bias played a role in the incident.
After an investigation, police arrested and charged two 15-year-old males with assault on Dec. 27. The following day, a Guelph man, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.
All three were released with court dates set for February.
Guelph police thanked residents who assisted in the investigation.
-
Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidaysThe City of London is asking that Christmas trees be dropped off at EnviroDepot locations for recycling this year as there will be no curbside collection.
-
RCMP search for missing Moncton, N.B. woman last seen in mid-NovemberRCMP in Moncton, N.B. are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-November.
-
Police look for leads in Christmas butter heist in Trenton, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are looking for leads as they investigate the disappearance of more than $200,000 worth of butter from a facility in eastern Ontario.
-
-
Halifax Regional Municipality urges residence to stay off frozen lakes, ponds until ice thickness testing resumesThe Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding everyone that it is currently not safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, with signs of noticeably thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.
-
SIU invokes mandate after crash in BrantfordThe province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a crash in Brantford.
-
Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leakingTraffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroomWith the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.
-
World Juniors: Oilers draft pick Munzenberger looking to lead Germany back to quarterfinalsA year after making his World Juniors debut in Edmonton, Munzenberger has helped his German side to within a win of a quarterfinal spot for the second year in a row.