Three teens charged in alleged Guelph restaurant assault

Three teens were arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged assault at a Guelph business.

The Guelph Police Service said on Dec. 11, they responded to a report of a man being assaulted at a south end restaurant. Police allege that hate or bias played a role in the incident.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged two 15-year-old males with assault on Dec. 27. The following day, a Guelph man, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

All three were released with court dates set for February.

Guelph police thanked residents who assisted in the investigation.