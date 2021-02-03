Saskatoon police are investigating an aggravated assault that allegedly occurred Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South for a report of an injured person.

The female victim reported having been assaulted in a back alley near Avenue H South and 18th Street West by two males with a machete, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries, SPS said. She was transported to hospital.

Around 11 p.m., officers attended to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South where three male suspects were taken into custody without incident.

A machete was also seized from that location, SPS said.

Three males, ages 15, 16 and 18 are all charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.