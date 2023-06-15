Three teens charged with attack on disabled man in Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Guelph police say three teens are facing charges for an attack on a man, who was disabled and homeless, on Oct. 27.
The assault was captured on video.
It appeared to show three people repeatedly hitting and kicking a man in a motorized scooter.
Police now say the 63-year-old victim was sleeping on his scooter outside the West Parkade, off Macdonnell Street, when he was attacked.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Police say two male teens, who were 15 and 16-years-old at the time, were arrested a short time after the incident.
A third male teen, now 17-years-old, was arrested on Wednesday.
All three are charged with assault.
