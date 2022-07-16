Three teens face assault, robbery charges: Police
Three teenagers are facing robbery and assault charges after a string of violent incidents over the last few months across Winnipeg.
Police say multiple violent strong-arm robberies took place in the city’s North, Central, and South areas between May 7 and June 14.
Victims were beaten and sustained various upper-body injuries while being robbed of their personal property, including cellular phones and personal effects. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked.
Police arrested three suspects on Friday, July 14, at their residence without incident.
Two 13-year-old girls and one 14-year-old girl face multiple robbery and assault charges, which have yet to be proven in court.
The suspects have been released on undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code.
Additional arrests are anticipated.
