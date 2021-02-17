OC Transpo says a recent mandatory mask enforcement blitz yielded just three tickets.

Masks have been mandatory on OC Transpo since mid-June. On Feb. 3, special constables fanned out across the transit system to reinforce the rule for the second time since the rule came into effect.

The city's transit commission heard that three people were each fined $260 for not wearing a mask, while 67 people were told to adjust improperly worn masks. Nine people had medical exemptions.

OC Transpo said that no one was denied access to the transit system because of mask issues during the blitz.

It's unclear how many people were stopped or checked for mask compliance during the one-day blitz. When asked at transit commission, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said mask blitzes are resource-intensive and they did not have that information on hand.

A previous blitz in October, which lasted two weeks, resulted in 10 fines and 48 customers being denied service.

Manconi added that compliance with the temporary mandatory mask bylaw is upwards of 99 per cent on public transit.