Three Toronto-area men part of major fentanyl bust in Timmins

Armed with a search warrant, the Timmins Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police raided a residence on Pine Street North on May 7, seizing a handgun and more than $168,000 in illegal drugs.

Among the items seized are 271. 8 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of $163,000, as well as $5,000 in cash. A loaded 9 mm handgun was also seized.

Facing charges are a 21-year-old from Toronto, two men from Pickering, ages 21 and 23, and a 34-year-old man from Timmins. A woman who was arrested during the raid has been released unconditionally, police said.

The southern Ontario suspects face numerous drug and weapons charges, and most are charged with failing to comply with previous release conditions. The 21-year-old from Pickering and Toronto remain in custody, while the remainder were released on a promise to appear in court next month.

"The Timmins Police Service are aware that both the Toronto Police Service and the Peel Regional Police Service have overlapping and concurrent interests in some of the parties involved in this matter," police said. "Custodial and investigative issues are being addressed by these agencies."