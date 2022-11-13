Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus

Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.

Police closed a number of roads in the University District while emergency crews were on scene.

Police say the three transported to hospital were occupants of the SUV and had minor injuries.

Phillip Street between Columbia Street West to University Avenue West, as well as Columbia Street from Albert Street to Westmount Road, were closed to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

