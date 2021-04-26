Three U.S. citizens charged in international drug trafficking that crossed into Greater Toronto Area

Three people from California have been charged in connection with an investigation into international drug trafficking that crossed the border from the United States into the Greater Toronto Area.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California, an investigation began in August 2020 into a drug trafficking organization based in Sacramento.

The attorney’s office said the organization “extended to the Greater Toronto Area in Canada.”

Officials say the three accused allegedly facilitated the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, opium, ketamine across international borders. They also allege that between October 2020 and March 2021, the accused “arranged multiple kilogram-level drug deals with a Canadian undercover officer using encrypted applications on their cellphones.”

The joint investigation involved cooperation between the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, York Regional Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Placer County Special Investigations Unit.

The three suspects, identified as California residents Parampreet Singh, 55, Ranvir Singh, 38, and Amandeep Multani, 33, have been charged with multiple drug-related offences.

Officials say Parampreet Singh was released on a USD $6 million bail while Ranvir Singh was also ordered to be released upon posting a USD $700,000 bail.

Amandeep Multani is remaining in custody pending trial.

The attorney’s office says that each defendant could face a “maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.”

The charges have not been proven in court.