Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning

Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Middlesex Centre.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 5:23 a.m., police, EMS and fire crews responded to Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre, north of London, for a fatal three-vehicle collision.

As a result of the crash, 10 individuals were transported to hospital, with four people being transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police said two individuals have died as a result.

The roadway between Ten Mile and Ilderton Road was closed earlier in the day but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash and the identities of the deceased remain unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.