Three-vehicle collision in Hamilton after driver suffers medical episode: police

A 76-year-old driver is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Hamilton earlier this week after he suffered a “medical episode” behind the wheel.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the crash happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Upper Gage and Pemberton avenues.

At that time, police said, the 76-year-old driver was travelling southbound on Upper Gage Avenue before he crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic and crashed into a wooden hydro pole.

A portion of the hydro pole collapsed and damaged an unoccupied parked car as well as a vehicle that was travelling northbound. The driver of that car was not injured, according to police.

Police said the 76-year-old driver was transported to hospital where it was determined he had suffered what is described as a “medical episode” just before the crash.

He remains in hospital in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

Investigators with Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit are asking anyone who may have information related to the collision to contact them at 905-546-4755 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.