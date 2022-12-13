Three-vehicle collision in Toronto leaves 85-year-old woman dead, toddler injured

An 85-year-old woman is dead and a toddler is in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Steeles and Kipling avenues at approximately 9:10 a.m. for a report of a collision.

At that time, police said, the 85-year-old driver was travelling northbound on Kipling Avenue in a 1999 Honda Civic when she collided with a Volvo tractor trailer that was heading eastbound on Steeles Avenue.

Then, the Civic crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of Steeles avenue before it collided head on with a black Civic that was travelling in that direction, according to police.

Officials confirmed the elderly woman was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A two-year-old boy, who was an occupant of the black Civic, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he remains, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. No other details about the incident have been released.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has video of the incident, to contact them directly at 416-808-1900 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.