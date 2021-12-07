iHeartRadio

Three vehicle collision shuts down part of Nova Scotia’s Highway 101

A section of Highway 101 has been closed following an accident Tuesday. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

A section of Highway 101 has been shut down following a three vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Exit 7.

Police say at least one person has been transported to hospital.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Windsor, N.S.

A collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene. Police expect the highway to remain closed for several hours.

More to come.

12