Highway 3 reopens after three-vehicle crash in Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
One person suffered minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Essex.
Essex County OPP and EMS responded to the crash between County Road 23 and County Road 8 in Essex on Tuesday morning.
All lanes of Highway 3 were blocked, but has since reopened.
#EssexCtyOPP officers and @EssexWindsorEMS are responding to a report of a 3 vehicle collision on Highway 3 between County Road 23 and County Road 8 in the @EssexON
All lanes currently blocked. Traffic if being diverted off of Highway 3 at County Road 23 and County Road 8^sd pic.twitter.com/VqHzUuGApE
-
