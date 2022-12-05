Three-vehicle crash in north London, Ont., one person rescued

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest London, Ont. on Monday afternoon that involved fire crews having to rescue one person from a vehicle.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, in the area of Hyde Park Road and Prince Philip Drive.

London fire said one of the vehicles rolled over onto its side, and one person was extricated.

The individual is in care of paramedics, but it is unknown whether they suffered any injuries.

As of 3:51 p.m., London fire said crews were beginning to clear the scene.

The area of Hyde Park Road between Prince Philip Drive and Royal York Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.