Three-vehicle crash on Wilmot Township Road causes injuries

A three-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township has resulted in injuries for two drivers.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Trussler Road near Oxford Waterloo Road around 10:10 p.m. Monday.

Waterloo regional police say a truck driver was heading north on Trussler when it crashed with two SUVs that were heading south.

The driver of the truck and one of the SUVs were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.