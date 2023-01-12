Three-vehicle Huron County crash claims life of driver

Police are trying to piece together what led to three vehicles colliding, east of Clinton this afternoon, killing one of the drivers.

“There were two vehicles eastbound on Highway 8. A blue car, with a black truck following it. For some unknown reason, the black truck impacted the rear of the car, which caused the car to go into the oncoming lane, where there was a tractor-trailer,” says Huron County OPP Const. Craig Soldan.

The tractor-trailer then hit the front end of the car, causing catastrophic damage. It’s now up to the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators to try and figure what prompted the chain reaction crash, that claimed one of the driver’s lives.

#HuronOPP advises that unfortunately one of the drivers involved in the collision on Huron Road today has died as a result of their injuries. This investigation is ongoing and the identity of the driver will be released at a later time. Please avoid the area. @CentralHuron ^cs. pic.twitter.com/CKBIsK5UNc

“We never want to see anyone hurt, certainly not, killed. This is one of the worst calls that we attend. It’s not good,” says Soldan.

It was extremely foggy in the area of the crash Thursday morning, but it’s unclear if that played a role in the crash, that happened near Sanctuary Line, just before 1 p.m.

“They’ll look into that and see what the weather conditions were at the time. Fog may have been a factor, but I believe it was thinning out a little bit into the afternoon. But, they’ll definitely look into that as a possible factor,” says Soldan.

A section of Highway 8 between Clinton and Seaforth will be closed for several hours as police process the scene, of the county’s first fatal crash of 2023.