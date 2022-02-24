Three vehicles stolen after keys taken from lockers at K-W fitness facilities
Waterloo regional police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts where vehicle keys were taken from onsite lockers at local fitness facilities.
In two out of three incidents, the stolen vehicles have not yet been recovered.
In a press release, police said they received a report of a vehicle stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener at around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Two days later, at approximately 5:40 a.m., another vehicle was reported stolen from a home in the area of Mountain Laurel Crescent and Bridlewreath Street in Kitchener. The vehicle keys had previously been reported stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener – around 4 km away from the residence.
In the final incident mentioned in the release, on Feb. 17 at around 8:40 p.m. a third vehicle was reported stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue West in Waterloo.
All three investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.