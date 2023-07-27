Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified

Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.

Harnish, from Brooklyn N.S., is described in her obituary as a “shining light” who was full of energy and loved cheerleading and playing with her brother and cousins. She could regularly be found doing cartwheels around the house.

Sisco, from Martock N.S., is described by his mother as a loving, thoughtful and caring child who made friends everywhere he went. He loved cars and spending time with his parents and his big brother, Tera Sisco said.

Tera Sisco describes her son as a bright, thoughtful and witty boy.

“He gave away his jewelry to people that he loved,” said Sisco.

She said the six-year-old loved hanging out with his dad and seeing cars and snuggling up with his mom and eating popcorn.

“He loved his brother,” she said. “He wanted to be just like his older brother.”

Sisco expressed her gratitude to the search and rescue teams, the RCMP, fire departments, Federal Fleet Services and coast guard, as well as Dexter’s, Armour Transportation and Windsor Forks District School staff.

Holland, who leaves behind a partner and two children, is described in his obituary as a talented musician. He was a member of a local heavy metal rock band called Hogtooth.

In Holland’s obituary, his family extended thanks to all members of the multiple search and rescue teams, private citizens and members of the band Hogtooth for their tireless efforts to find him.

“They all went above and beyond to bring Nick home to us and we will be forever deeply grateful for that,” reads the obituary.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of Sisco and Harnish.

Four people, including Holland, Harnish, Sisco and a youth under the age of 18, were reported missing Saturday after the vehicles they were travelling in were swept off the road and submerged by floodwaters while evacuating.

The bodies of the two children and the 52-year old were discovered this week.

Search efforts continue for the missing youth.

West Hants, East Hants, Digby, Annapolis and the Valley rescue teams are involved in the search, alongside multiple local fire departments, Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, and RCMP dog and air services.

During the record-breaking storms that began July 21, parts of Nova Scotia saw 250 millimetres of rain, causing widespread damage to roads, bridges and homes during the flash flooding. The rainstorm was categorized as a once-in-a-thousand-years event by Halifax officials.

As of Thursday, provincial officials said they had not yet assessed the full extent of the damage.

Search efforts for the missing youth will continue until the primary search site and nearby coastal areas have been thoroughly explored, police said Wednesday.

West Hants RCMP Sgt. Rob Frizzell said Tuesday two sets of people, who are not connected to each other, were evacuating the area on a road off Highway 14 around 4 a.m. Saturday, when rushing flood waters pushed their vehicles — a large pickup truck and an SUV — off the road and into a nearby field.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Plowman.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.