Three Windsor-Essex drivers facing alcohol-related charges

Essex County OPP say they arrested three drivers over the weekend with alcohol-related offences.

On Friday, Dec. 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded of a vehicle into a ditch on County Road 11 in Essex. As a result of an investigation, a 63-year-old Windsor man was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12:31 a.m., a member of the Leamington OPP conducted a traffic stop on Erie Street South in Leamington. OPP say the officer determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to detachment where they provided breath samples to an Intoxilyzer Technician. As a result, a 23-year-old Leamington man was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Later on Saturday, at 5:42 p.m., members of the Essex OPP and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team responded to a collision involving a single vehicle into a building on Talbot Street North in the Town of Essex. As a result of an investigation, a 64-year-old Essex woman was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on later dates. A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute to the accused.

In the past two weeks, Essex County OPP have arrested and charged nine drivers with impaired driving.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.