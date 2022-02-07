Three Windsor-Essex manufacturers getting $2 million from provincial government

The Ontario government is investing nearly $2 million with three Windsor-Essex manufacturers through the Regional Development Program.

The province is supporting an investment of more than $44 million by the three companies to strengthen local manufacturing, create jobs, attract new investment and boost regional economic recovery.

The manufacturers are Medicap Laboratories in Windsor, Canadian Premier Supplements in Windsor and Cedar Valley Selections in Oldcastle. The investments are expected to create 78 jobs.

“We look forward to seeing more of these kinds of private-sector investments that are needed to create the conditions for long-term regional economic growth. We thank Medicap Laboratories, Canadian Premier Supplements and Cedar Valley Selections for contributing to our province’s dynamic and growing manufacturing sector and economic recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Medicap Laboratories specializes in manufacturing, formulation development, regulatory affairs consulting, private labeling, technical writing, and storage and fulfillment. Their investment of more than $38 million is expected to result in increased and more efficient production capacity due to the addition of new state-of-the-art equipment with Ontario’s support of $926,640 through the Regional Development Program. The expanded production capacity will allow the company to forge new strategic partnerships, create jobs, diversify their product offerings, and become more competitive to meet growing global market demand. In addition, the project will allow Medicap to distribute Norwegian Vitux Omega 3 (patented ConCordix) to new markets.

The company expects the investment will add 50 new jobs to their workforce.

"We are extremely pleased by today's announcement,” said Hema Patel, president of Medicap. “Medicap Laboratories is one of the leading nutraceutical companies in southwestern Ontario and this investment, including the funding provided by the Ontario government, will help substantially increase production capacity, export business, and create more skilled jobs for Medicap Laboratories and our partner, SofTab Technologies.”

Canadian Premier Supplements is investing of more than $5 million for the addition of a manufacturing facility with advanced automation, production and packaging equipment with Ontario’s support of $770,332 through the Regional Development Program. The company expects this investment to add 20 jobs to their workforce.

Cedar Valley Selections is investing over $1 million, which is expected to allow the company to scale up and automate their production and packaging lines for their recently introduced Pita Chips. Ontario’s investment of $162,134 will support the company as they manage a growth trajectory to supply 1,500 stores by the end of the year. Cedar Valley projects the upgrades to their current operations will add eight jobs to their workforce.