Three Windsor-Essex men die related to COVID-19, WECHU reports 11 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Tuesday.

WECHU says a man in his 50s and two men in their 60s, all from the community, have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 431 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,675 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,091 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 153 active cases, 71 are considered a Variant of Concern. There are 19 people with confirmed cases in the hospital.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 5 cases are still being investigated.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 6 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 261,370 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 213,078 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 48,292 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 309,662 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.