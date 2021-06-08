Three Windsor-Essex men die related to COVID-19, WECHU reports 11 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Tuesday.
WECHU says a man in his 50s and two men in their 60s, all from the community, have died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 431 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,675 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,091 people who have recovered.
The health unit says there are 153 active cases, 71 are considered a Variant of Concern. There are 19 people with confirmed cases in the hospital.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 5 cases are still being investigated.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 261,370 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 213,078 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 48,292 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 309,662 doses have been administered to WEC residents.
There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.