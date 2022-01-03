Three Winnipeg care homes battling staffing issues amid outbreaks

Staffing issues are becoming a major concern at three Winnipeg care homes as COVID-19 continues to surge in the community.

According to Actionmarguerite CEO Micheline St-Hilaire, three of its homes – Actionmarguerite St. Vital, Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and Actionmarguerite St. Boniface – are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and a high volume of employee sick calls.

"As we begin a third year of this pandemic, we can say that this has been the most challenging time yet for Actionmarguerite," said St-Hilaire in a Sunday post on the company's website.

The post describes how positive staff cases are rising, and very high volumes of sick calls are creating staffing issues.

"As previously noted, we are implementing the necessary measures to meet this staffing shortage," read the post. "We are focusing our energy on essential services and care."

As per the post, three units have a declared outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface, with 13 residents testing positive.

Actionmarguerite St. Vital has one outbreak with four cases in residents, and Actionmarguerite St. Joseph has one outbreak with one person testing positive.

The organization did not include the number of staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the update.

CTV News has reached out to Actionmarguerite for details on how they’re addressing the staffing shortage.