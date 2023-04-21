Three Winnipeg police officers facing assault charges

Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges after a man was injured during an arrest in April 2022, following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

On Friday, the IIU said the civilian director believes a criminal offence happened during the event and authorized charges.

"As a result of this investigation, Const. Evan Fehr, Const. Barry Knudsen and Const. Tyler Rahn have each been issued a summons for May 15, 2023, in Winnipeg Provincial Court for assault cause bodily harm," the IIU said in a news release.

The IIU said the incident unfolded on April 11, 2022, around 9:30 p.m. when an off-duty officer saw a man trying to steal a catalytic converter on Young Street.

The IIU said the officer confronted the man, who started to run away. The off-duty officer chased the man and caught him at 493 Notre Dame Ave. The IIU said in their original report that the officer secured the man until uniformed officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Health Sciences Centre where it was determined he had a fractured left orbital bone.

On April 12, 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service informed the IIU of the incident and an investigation was started.

The IIU said no further details will be provided as the case is now before the court.