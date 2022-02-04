Three women found forcibly confined, assaulted in Thompson apartment: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man after three women were found forcibly confined in an apartment in Thompson where they were assaulted over a period of time.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP was called to a report that a man armed with a knife had stabbed several people at an apartment complex on Princeton Drive in Thompson.

Officers responded immediately, but RCMP said the man was not there. Officers went on to check several units in the apartment complex, eventually finding the suspect and arresting him.

RCMP said three women were also found.

"It was reported that the male forcibly confined the females and used several weapons to assault them over a period of time," RCMP said in a news release.

"A young child was inside the residence when the assaults occurred. The child was not physically injured."

One of the women was taken to hospital and the other two were treated at the apartment complex by emergency medical services.

Antonio Miles Spence, a 24-year-old man from Nelson House, is facing multiple charges including three counts of forcible confinement, 10 counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of uttering threats, three counts of assault, as well as charges of break and enter, abandoning a child, administering a noxious substance, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Spence remains in custody as RCMP continues to investigate.