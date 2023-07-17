Three year extension expected for temporary destination for downtown parking lot

City council is expected to extend a temporary designation for a downtown parking lot for another three years.

The lot at 211 Queens Avenue has been operating with temporary zoning for the last 28-years.

Last month, the planning committee wanted to encourage development by recommending just a one-year extension.

Instead, the majority of council agreedwith Sifton Properties who said the lot is essentialfor tenants of one London place.

"These spaces being fully leased, not just for customers but for employee and the importance of maintaining those spaces so employees can continue to come to work. So this gets me to where I had hoped we would get to," said Deputy Mayor, Shawn Lewis.

The company will enhance the landscaping in exchange for the three year extension.