Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm

A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP were notified of an unresponsive boy at a farm site about 11 kilometres southwest of Roland around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mounties investigated and determined that the boy wandered away from a group of kids and was hit by a pickup truck. At the time of the crash, the pickup truck was backing up, according to police.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate.