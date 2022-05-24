Three years later, police still looking for London man

Three years after he was last seen, London, Ont. police are renewing a call to find Tyler McMichael.

According to police, investigators have received tips from members of the public but Tyler, who often referred to himself as ‘Sidney,’ has not been located.

He was last seen on May 24, 2019 around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.

Police believe that Tyler was headed to the Chatham area on a bicycle.

Tyler is described as a white man, about 5’7” tall with a slim build, short light brown hair or a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and brown shoes.