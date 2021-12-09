Three youth taken into custody after replica firearm sends Brampton school into lockdown: police

Three youth have been taken into custody after reports of a person with a firearm sent a Brampton school into lockdown on Thursday.

According to Peel Regional Police, a woman was reported to have been holding a firearm in the area of Elgin Drive and McMurchy Avenue in Brampton just after 12 p.m.

As a result, Brampton Centennial Secondary School was placed in lockdown and Bishop Francis Allen School was placed in a hold and secure.

Police say they took two female and one male youth(s) into custody following an investigation into the reports.

A replica firearm was also seized at a location near one of the schools.

The hold-and-secure and lockdown have since been lifted.

