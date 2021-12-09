Three youth taken into custody after replica firearm sends Brampton school into lockdown: police
Three youth have been taken into custody after reports of a person with a firearm sent a Brampton school into lockdown on Thursday.
According to Peel Regional Police, a woman was reported to have been holding a firearm in the area of Elgin Drive and McMurchy Avenue in Brampton just after 12 p.m.
As a result, Brampton Centennial Secondary School was placed in lockdown and Bishop Francis Allen School was placed in a hold and secure.
Police say they took two female and one male youth(s) into custody following an investigation into the reports.
A replica firearm was also seized at a location near one of the schools.
The hold-and-secure and lockdown have since been lifted.
UPDATE:
- #PRP have taken 2 female youths and a male youth into custody
- A replica firearm has been seized at a location outside the high school
- No injuries
- #PRP continuing to investigate
- Hold and secure and lockdown have been lifted at named schools
-
Hockey dream come true for KW Siskins goalie who made an unexpected OHL debutOne moment, 17-year-old Dylan Grover was watching hockey as a fan. The next, he was on the ice playing goalie for the Sarnia Sting.
-
New COVID-19 restrictions for businesses in Kingston, Ont.With the COVID-19 Omicron variant officially in Kingston, Ont. and cases reaching new heights in the region, the local health unit is putting new restrictions in place for businesses in an effort to curb spread.
-
Charges laid after crossbow fired at two people inside a car in Brampton, Ont.Two people have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a crossbow at the occupants of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. late last week.
-
EPS homicide detectives report 'complexities' in woman's suspicious death caseHomicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing in southwest Edmonton late last year.
-
Restaurants facing higher costs as food gets more expensiveRising food costs will deal a blow to the restaurant industry next year as it continues to recover nearly two years into the pandemic.
-
Community Christmas tree brings joy to Barrie tornado victimsA woman living in Barrie's tornado disaster zone erected a community Christmas tree in the hopes of brightening a bleak few months.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools faces staff cuts as budget reserves drainedSaskatoon Public Schools says after successive years where the province's funding increases were lower than increases in spending, some hard choices may be ahead.
-
Alberta Health Services names new board chairAlberta Health Services' new chairman is promising to strengthen the health care system and says employees are doing "heroic" work.
-
Rash of vehicle break-ins caught on cameraPolice urge Barrie residents to make sure to lock their vehicles after a rash of car break-ins throughout the city, many caught on camera.