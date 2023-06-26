Three youths arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPS
Three youths are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used.
Officers were called to the area of Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road in Kitchener around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
According to a news release, an employee saw the suspects in the front of the business, believed the pharmacy was going to be robbed, and contacted police.
Two suspects allegedly entered the pharmacy, took out a handgun, were told by the employee that police had been contacted, and then left.
Police confirmed to CTV News that a WRPS cruiser was involved in a collision while investigating the robbery. They did not say what caused the crash, but added that no one was hurt.
Two of the suspects were arrested by officers after a foot chase, while the third was found and arrested with help from a police dog.
Two Kitchener youths have been charged with attempting a robbery and disguise with intent.
A Brampton youth is facing those charges as well as failing to comply with a release order and undertaking.
