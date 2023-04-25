Three youths arrested in connection with Dartmouth robbery: HRP

Three youths have been arrested after a Tuesday afternoon robbery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the robbery complaint on Caledonia Road after receiving a call at 1:05 p.m.

Police say the suspects fled on foot before attending officers arrived on the scene.

A short time later, police found the suspects at a home on Roleika Drive. After containing the area, officers arrested three youths at the home.

Roleika Drive was temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Byron Crescent and Caledonia Road.

Meanwhile, the principal of a Dartmouth elementary school has notified families that the building was under a hold and secure — a precautionary measure while police respond to a situation unrelated to the school in the community.

“All students and staff are safe, and our building is secure,” said Ian Forsyth Elementary School principal Angela Yerxa-Weeks in an email to parents and guardians.

The hold and secure has since been lifted, but police remain in the area of Roleika Drive.