Three youths charged in string of violent robberies over the weekend: Winnipeg police

Three youths, including a 12-year-old, are facing robbery and assault charges following a string of violent robberies on Sunday.

Winnipeg police said three boys ages 12, 13, and 14 are facing charges including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, break and enter and commit robbery, and three counts of robbery.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The charges come after what Winnipeg police called a "series of violent incidents" on Sunday morning in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Around 7:15 a.m. a man in his 40s was walking to work in the lane between Elgin Avenue and William Avenue near Tecumseh Street. Police said three youths came up to him and allegedly threatened to shoot him if he didn't give them his money.

"The victim replied that he had no money and started to walk past when he was shoved to the ground and had his sunglasses stolen," police said, adding officers responded to the area and found the man's sunglasses, but the youths were already gone.

The man went to the hospital, police said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police were called to another incident near Tecumseh Street and Ross Avenue. Police said three youths went up to a man in his 30s and allegedly demanded money and a duffle bag he was carrying.

"He explained that he had no money, but the suspects knocked him to the ground and began assaulting him," police said in a news release, adding the duffle bag was found later and the man was treated for head and upper-body injuries.

Another incident happened at 7:45 a.m., though police said it was not reported until later. This time, a woman in her 60s was walking to her car after work in the 600 block of Ross Avenue when three youths confronted her, police said.

"One threatened to shoot her for walking in the area, then made a sexually suggestive comment," police said in a news release, adding a man intervened and drove the woman to her car, though the boys threw things at the man's truck.

Police said a final incident happened around the same time when a man in his 30s was leaving a drug store in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street when three youths started following him.

"The suspects demanded his money or backpack, which he refused. The victim fled when the suspects threatened to stab him," police said.

"The victim ran to a residence in the area where he was let in and locked the door."

Police said the youths threw an object through the front window, causing about $3,000 in damage.

Police said three youths were found in a parking lot in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around 11:15 a.m. and were charged in connection to the incidents.

Police said they were all released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in June 2021.