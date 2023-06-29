Three youths facing charges following hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end, police say

Ottawa police say three youths are facing robbery charges in connection to a hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end.

A group of males robbed the victim in the area of Greenbank Road and Lisa Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

"The individual was punched and kicked and had their possessions stolen," police said in a statement.

"During the robbery, hateful comments were uttered to the victim and with respect to members of 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities."

Officers responding to the call arrested three youths. Police say the three youths are facing one count each of robbery, and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit and the Hate and Bias Crime Unit continue to investigate, with police saying the incident is being treated as "hate-motivated."

"To be clear, a hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property, motivated by hate, bias, or prejudice based on gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, nationality or ethnic origin, disability, or other similar factors," police said.

"Hate crimes are unacceptable and threaten the peace and security of our communities. The Ottawa Police Service has no tolerance for hate crimes and will fully investigate to ensure justice and the safety of all community members."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.