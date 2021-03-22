Greater Sudbury Police have charged three young people, ages 14-16, with hate-motivated assaults on another teen.

While describing the attacks as hate-motivated, police are refusing to say what group was targeted in the two assaults.

In a news release Monday, police said both incidents took place in early March.

"Videos of the assaults were posted on social media and depicted youths in two separate physical altercations in the South End of Greater Sudbury," the release said.

The incidents were reported March 17, and detectives were assigned to the case March 18.

'Motivated by hate or bias'

"Upon reviewing the posts, these videos appeared to have elements that were motivated by hate or bias as the youths involved made various racial references while attacking the teen."

Police gathered witness statements, along with information from the teen and family members of the teen.

The three teen suspects are charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance by fighting.

The youths involved cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"Through consultation with the Crown, it has been determined that the charges of assault and assault with a weapon were motivated by hate," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.