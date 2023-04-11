Thrift store usage up, donations down across Canada

The Salvation Army recently released data indicating the use of its thrift stores has increased by 15 per cent, but donations have decreased.

Ted Troughton, the managing director of Salvation Army Thrift Stores, said sales have been indicative of an increase across Canada, in both major and smaller markets.

"Some are higher, some mostly in that range, but what we’re seeing is the amount of donations just not matching the same levels," Troughton said.

He said he believes a number of factors have contributed to this, including inflation, increased eco-consciousness and the pandemic.

"Some people may be hesitating to get out," he said.

"A lot of it is people hunkering down and trying to make things last longer, maybe not donate as much, which doesn’t give us as much product coming through the stores."

In Sudbury, Ont., Jill Pessot from PetSave Re'Tail' Thrift Store said sales have increased.

"Last year, we grew at a rate of 20 per cent. This year, we’re already at 30 per cent in our first quarter, so we’re very happy with the numbers, certainly because in animal rescue, we got hit really hard in COVID," Pessot said.

The PetSave thrift store funds its animal rescue facility in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively.

Pessot said animal intakes spiked during the pandemic, causing an increase in veterinary bills.

The sales from the thrift store have been welcome to help them cover the costs.

Pessot said she believes the perception of thrift stores has changed over the years.

"I think we used to associate them with people on a lower income," she said.

"I think there’s people with money who like to stretch the dollar a little more. We find a young group, a young generation coming in that find it quite fun. And they’re more environmentally conscious."

In Huntsville, the Salvation Army said it has seen a slight increase in sales recently, but nothing uncommon.

"We have been busier during the last bit of March than we have been, but that’s normal as the weather gets nicer and people are out," said. Neil Evenden, a Salvation Army major.

Evenden and Pessot both said they are pleased that donations have remained consistent, thanks to generosity from the community.

Troughton said clothing donations are most common, but household items and home décor are in demand right now.

"We’re bringing product in and putting it on the shelves quicker than usual," he said, adding donations of any kind are always welcome.