Throw out, keep or donate? What to do with your tree after Christmas

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start thinking about what to do with your tree.

The Region of Waterloo will be picking up Christmas trees curbside between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14, 2022, on regularly scheduled collection days.

They have this advice for homeowners:

Remove all plastic bags, stands and decorations

Trees more than 1.82 metres (six feet) tall must be cut in half before placing them out for collection

Make sure trees aren't frozen to the ground

Don't put trees on top of snowbanks

Make sure trees are easily accessible and at ground level

Trees placed out for collection before or after this time period, as well as artificial trees, will be considered bulky items.

OTHER OPTIONS FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

Christmas trees can have a second life after the holiday season.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada suggests keeping them in your backyard.

The organization says natural trees can provide shelter for backyard wildlife, like birds, especially on cold nights or during winter storms.

The NCC says they can be propped up near another tree, against a fence or laid in the garden.

Another suggestion is to place pinecones in the tree, covering them in peanut butter, peanuts or suet. Those will provide food for the birds while they seek shelter.

"Another benefit is that if you leave the tree in your garden over the summer, it will continue to provide habitat for wildlife and improve your soil as it decomposes," said Samantha Knight, the national conservation science manager for NCC, in a media release.

Once the trees lose their needles, the NCC suggests cutting the branches and putting them near spring flower beds while the tree trunk can be placed on soil. Knight says they hold moisture to help build the soil, "mimicking what happens with dead trees and branches in a forest."

Another option is to donate your Christmas tree to a local farm to feed their animals.

Last year, CTV News Kitchener visited two locations.

The Top Market Family Farm in Ariss says they typically receive between 50 and 250 trees after the holidays which they then feed to their goats.

It gives the animals a break from their steady diet of hay, and since the trees are full of fiber, it's also good for their digestion.

CTV News Kitchener also stopped by the Brantford Twin Valley Zoo in 2020.

Jennifer Stallman said the animals "love them, they eat them, roll in them and play in them," also adding that the trees are vital to their wellbeing.

"Not only do the animals need to be fed and given water, but they also need love and mental stimulation," said Stallman at the time. "Being able to offer a different scent and sensory experience for them is a huge mental stimulation and really beneficial for the animal."

Anyone wanting to donate their trees should check with their local farms for instructions and dates.