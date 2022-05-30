'Throw them out': Strawberries sold in Sask. linked to hepatitis outbreak
Organic strawberries sold in Saskatchewan have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.
The organic strawberries were sold at Co-op stores in Saskatchewan and Alberta between March 5-9, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
In April, six people in Saskatchewan and four people in Alberta became ill with hepatitis A, according to the agency. Four people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
The strawberries are no longer available for purchase. However, the agency says some shoppers may have frozen the fruit.
"If you froze them to eat later, do not eat them. Throw away any remaining organic strawberries," the agency says on its website.
"If you don't know where the strawberries came from, throw them out."
The agency recommends seeking medical attention if you have eaten the organic strawberries and have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A, such as fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain or jaundice.
-
Police release images of attempted bank robbery in DrumboPolice have released images of three suspects after an attempted bank robbery in Drumbo.
-
May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expertThe first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.
-
Well-known furniture store in downtown Sudbury rebrandsFormally known as Teak Furniture, the furniture store has been a fixture in downtown Sudbury for five decades. But the owners recently decided it was time to expand and rebrand.
-
Holy Roller makes its way home to London's Victoria ParkAfter a year of restorations and repairs, London's famed Holy Roller tank is finally back where it belongs.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.