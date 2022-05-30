'Throw them out': Strawberries sold in Sask. linked to hepatitis outbreak

Organic strawberries sold in Saskatchewan have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.

The organic strawberries were sold at Co-op stores in Saskatchewan and Alberta between March 5-9, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In April, six people in Saskatchewan and four people in Alberta became ill with hepatitis A, according to the agency. Four people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The strawberries are no longer available for purchase. However, the agency says some shoppers may have frozen the fruit.

"If you froze them to eat later, do not eat them. Throw away any remaining organic strawberries," the agency says on its website.

"If you don't know where the strawberries came from, throw them out."

The agency recommends seeking medical attention if you have eaten the organic strawberries and have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A, such as fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain or jaundice.