Thunder Bay company looking to bring Zodiac tours to Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie's picturesque waterfront will play host this summer to the Superior Rocket, a 500-horsepower Zodiac watercraft belonging to Thunder Bay-based Sail Superior Adventures.

The company is looking to expand its business into Algoma, and will be offering trips from the St. Marys River to the big waves of Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

“It’s a real adventure-fuelled ride," said Sault Ste. Marie tourism director Travis Anderson. "They’ll be going out into the big water on Lake Superior, exploring some of the islands in the area, also hitting some of the waves and just an all around great tour for people looking for that kind of adventure.”

Not all about speed

Greg Heroux, owner of Sail Superior Adventures, said it's not all about speed. The tours range from two to five hours, giving passengers plenty of time to take in the sights.

"We’re going to be going to some places where it’s a small, little channel, the depths are not that much, there’s other people around, and we’ll be cruising through those nice and gently to show everybody the sights," said Heroux. "And then when we get a chance to do a little bit of wave-hopping and a little bit of splashing around, we’ll do some of that as well because that is part of the exhilaration of the trip.”

Anderson said it's all part of the city's effort to revitalize the riverfront.

“We were working with some local partners on potential tours and also looking at installing the kayak docks for this year," he said. "And we were looking for one other asset and Sail Superior happened to have that asset that we were looking for. So it kind of worked out for both our benefit.”

Sail Superior will begin accepting reservations for tours April 9, with the tours themselves to begin Aug. 7.