Thunder Bay cop charged with assault, breach of trust

The Ontario Provincial Police Criminal Investigation Branch has laid criminal charges against a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Sgt. Mike Dimini was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with two counts of assault and one count each of breach of trust by a police officer and obstructing justice.

“In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General requested that the OPP investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay Police,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“The investigation focused on incidents which took place in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.”

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Jan. 9.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch investigation is ongoing, police said.