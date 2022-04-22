Thunder Bay gets $1.4M to host 2024 Ontario Winter Games

Despite postponing this year's biannual event, the Ontario government has announced the City of Thunder Bay will receive $1.4 million in funding to host the next event.

The Ontario Winter Games is held every two years and was scheduled to take place this year in the County of Renfrew, about 140 kilometres west of Ottawa, until it was put on hold in January.

Renfrew county's event was postponed due to concern about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to take place in February 2023 instead.

"The last time the Ontario Winter Games were hosted in Thunder Bay was 1974," the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries said in a news release.

"The 2024 Ontario Winter Games is estimated to generate an economic impact in excess of $5 million by hosting up to an estimated 3,500 participants, including athletes from ages 12-18, coaches, managers and officials to support in upwards of 27 sports which may include alpine skiing, artistic swimming, speed skating and wheelchair basketball."

Minister Lisa MacLeod said in a news release the amateur youth athletic event serves dual purposes: helping athletes in the province prepare for national and international competition and boosting tourism in Ontario.

The last Ontario Winter Games was held in Orillia just before the pandemic was declared in 2020.