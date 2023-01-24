Thunder Bay man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into Manitoba prison: RCMP

For the second time this month, RCMP say a suspect was caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison by ingesting them.

Selkirk RCMP were called to a break and enter at a business in the city northeast of Winnipeg early Monday after witnesses saw a man breaking windows and attempting to pry a door open.

Police say officers found the suspect shortly after he left the business, which he couldn't get into.

Once the suspect's identity was confirmed, police found he had an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant and he was transported to the city detachment.

RCMP say while in police custody, it was discovered the man ingested a balloon filled with what is suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into prison.

Lennox Atlookan, who is 23 and from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing a slew of charges, including breaking and entering and drug trafficking.

Atlookan was taken to hospital to ensure his safety. He has since been remanded into custody.

Earlier this month, Selkirk RCMP arrested an Anola, Man., man after he passed a balloon filled with 34 grams of methamphetamine.

Police picked up the man, who was hitchhiking, after a driver flagged down officers to say he was refusing to leave the vehicle.

Police said officers began to suspect that man may have ingested drugs in an attempt to smuggle them into a prison because he repeatedly asked to be taken to a specific institution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.